One killed in attacks on Ogoni communities

By Daniel Abia

PORT Harcourt—One person has been killed in an attack on Ogoni communities of Gbaken, Ledor and neighbouring communities in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP, which made the disclosure, has condemned the on-going attacks on Ogoni communities of Gbaken, Ledor and neighbouring communities.

MOSOP alleged that the affected villages have been deserted following continuous attacks on the communities, particularly Gbaken where attacks from neighbouring Afam were still being reported.

In a statement by Alex Akori, Secretary General, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, MOSOP called on President Bola Tinubu to act speedily to restore calm and secure lives and properties of Ogoni people within these oil-producing villages.

“We strongly condemn the Nigerian government’s complacency in the face of endless attacks on these Ogoni community dwellers, despite several warnings and complaints of attacks on the villagers by representatives of the Ogoni people, to the government.

“MOSOP regrets that at a time when dialogue is being proposed and there are hopes of a peaceful resolution of the protracted oil conflicts, Ogoni oil producing villages in Tai council of Ogoni are being subjected to massive attacks and killings, forcing them out of their homes. We regret that these renewed attacks have escalated in recent times, following the recent aggressive push by the Nigerian Government to resume oil production in the Ogoni region.”

It further regrets that despite its dialogue initiatives, Ogoni lives continue to be endangered by “sponsored attacks on community dwellers in desperation to dispossess them of their naturally endowed ancestral lands.”

MOSOP noted that the Nigerian Government cannot feign ignorance of the crises affecting the Ogoni communities in Tai council neither can they absolve themselves of their failure to give protection to the natives.

The group recalled that it was a constitutional duty of the government to protect lives and property of every Nigerian.

and urges the authorities to take urgent actions to resolve these “sponsored, oil-related conflicts on the Ban-Ogoi axis of Ogoni and ensure the return of peace to the affected communities.”