One dead, Seven injured in Jigawa building collapse

The Kiriksamma Local Government Council of Jigawa has confirmed the death of one person and seven others injured in a building collapse that occurred in the area.

The council’s Information Officer, Musa Muhammad, confirmed the incident in a statement in Dutse on Sunday.

Muhammad stated that the incident occurred as a result of a heavy downpour recorded in Kirikasamma and its surrounding areas.

“I gathered that seven persons got serious injuries while one person died at Kabak village in Kirikasamma Local Government Area.

“The incident happened midnight, Friday, after which five of the victims were hospitalised while the remaining two were treated and discharged,” Muhammad said.

He explained that the council’s Chairman, Muhammad Maji, had visited the scene of the incident and sympathised with the victims.

The information officer added that the chairman also provided N500,000 to cover the medical expenses of the victims and N100,000 emergency assistance to the bereaved families.

