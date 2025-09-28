Ondo traders groan as fire razes 10 shops, 400 laptops

Ondo map

By Dayo Johnson Akure

A devastating fire has consumed at least 10 shops opposite the main gate of Adekunle Ajasin University, AAUA, Akungba- Akoko, in Ondo State.

An eyewitness, Bolanle Ajayi, said the fire, which occurred Thursday night, was likely triggered by an electrical surge in one of the affected shops after which the spread uncontrollably.

Ajayi said the fire spread too quickly for any rescue effort, leaving traders stranded and helpless as those who rushed to the scene watched their goods destroyed by the fire.

She said the inferno that “started around 10 p.m. spread rapidly from one shop to another, reducing merchandise and valuables to ashes. One of the shop owners, who identified himself as Prince lamented that he couldn’t salvage any of the over 400 laptops as his shop was completely burnt down.

He said that “l repair laptops and over 400 laptops in my shop have been burnt to ashes. I don’t know what to do; the laptops and my tools are all gone.”

Another shop owner, Deborah Isaac, said she has lost goods worth millions of Naira.

Isaac recounted how four deep freezers, drinks and other items were consumed, adding that colleagues who sold mobile phones also lost everything.

The traditional ruler of the community, the Alale of Akungba, Oba Oseni Adu, has described the incident as tragic and a painful loss to the entire community.

He called on the people of Akungba-Akoko “to stand together in unity and extend support to those affected, reaffirming that community