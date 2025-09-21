Ondo SUG leaders seek review of NANS JCC election process

By Nnasom David

Some Student Union Government (SUG) leaders in Ondo State have asked NANS zonal and national authorities to review the recent election of a vice-chairman for the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Joint Campus Committee (JCC), Ondo axis.

In a statement distributed to reporters, representatives from the Federal College of Agriculture, Akure; Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo; Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji; Federal University of Technology, Akure; and the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, said they have concerns about aspects of the electoral process.

The group said the election took place before the official inauguration of newly elected institutional executives and involved a limited number of participants. They also said, based on their reading of the NANS charter, that a serving SUG president should step down from institutional office before assuming a NANS post.

The leaders urged that the office in question be declared vacant and called for a fresh election conducted in strict accordance with the NANS constitution and established procedures. They appealed to zonal leadership, the national headquarters, and other relevant stakeholders to investigate and provide guidance to ensure compliance and restore confidence.

The statement stressed a preference for peaceful, transparent resolution through the association’s internal mechanisms.