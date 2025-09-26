Ondo Rep. Adefarati pledges continued support for security agencies

…Constructs Police Area Command Office, Donates Patrol Vehicle

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The member representing Akoko South East and South West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Adegboyega Adefarati, has reaffirmed his commitment to supporting security agencies in the fight against crime and insecurity.

Adefarati gave the assurance during the foundation-laying ceremony of the Police Area Command Office in Iwaro-Oka, a project he personally initiated, and while handing over a brand-new Toyota Hilux patrol van to the Akungba Police Station.

According to him, the first phase of the Area Command project would be followed by a second phase that will provide residential quarters for police officers. He explained that the vehicle donation would enhance mobility and enable quicker response to security threats in Akungba and surrounding communities.

“As your representative, I will continue to prioritize security in our development agenda, ensuring that police officers have the resources and support they need to discharge their duties effectively,” Adefarati said.

He commended the Iwaro-Oka community leaders for recognizing that security is a shared responsibility, stressing that their request for the Area Command project last year prompted his swift intervention.

Highlighting his contributions across sectors, Adefarati noted his interventions in agriculture, education, water supply, youth empowerment, and infrastructure. These, he said, include the distribution of fertilizers and farm inputs, construction and renovation of classroom blocks, bursary awards, drilling of solar-powered boreholes, and provision of solar street lights across various communities.

He further mentioned training and empowerment programmes through the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), sponsorship of motions and bills, and facilitating federal job placements for youths in his constituency.

Speaking on the Hilux van donation, Adefarati said: “This gesture underscores my commitment to supporting security agencies and promoting community development. The vehicle will strengthen police patrols, improve response to incidents, and help maintain law and order—particularly in areas hosting institutions such as Adekunle Ajasin University.”

The lawmaker also expressed appreciation to the Commissioner of Police and other senior officers for their continued collaboration in enhancing security within the constituency and Ondo State at large.