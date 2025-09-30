Ondo PDP spokesperson resigns, cites hostile environment

The Director of Media and Publicity of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Mr. Leye Igbabo, has resigned from his position, citing an unfriendly and hostile environment.

Igbabo’s resignation letter was addressed to the state secretariat of the party and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Akure.

He alleged that the working environment has become “hostile” to him, hence the need for him to resign.

“It is disheartening to know that the secretariat has become hostile to me, and this is affecting the effectiveness and efficiency of my duties as the Director of Media and Publicity.

“I note with pain, utter deceit, huge compromise and gross indiscipline that there is no more sincerity of purpose, and under such circumstances, I do not want to be labelled as an incompetent official.

“My continuously staying in such an unproductive environment amounts to a precious waste of my time and energy.

“I, therefore, resign my appointment as the Director of Media and Publicity of PDP in Ondo State with immediate effect,” he said.

Vanguard News