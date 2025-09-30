Onajega set to unveil ‘Back to school’ support program for students in Isoko North LG

In an initiative aimed at promoting educational access and empowerment, Comrade Michael ONAJEGA, PDP Caretaker Chairman, Isoko North Local Government Area is happy to unveil the “Back to School” support program for students in Isoko North Local Government Area.

The program will commence on Thursday, October 2, 2025, seeks to provide essential resources and assistance to students as they resume a new academic year.

Recognizing the financial challenges that many families face, Comrade Onajega’s program will offer a variety of support services, including the distribution of notebooks, scholarships and other schools materials that will enhance academic excellence and personal development.

The initiative aims to ease the burden on families and ensure that every child in Isoko North has the opportunity to succeed in their educational endeavour.

Comrade Onajega emphasized the importance of education in transforming lives and communities, stating, “Education is the key to unlocking potentials and creating opportunities for future generations.

This program is my commitment to the students of Isoko North, assuring them that they are not alone in their educational journey.”

Comrade Onajega calls on community members, local businesses, and corporate organizations to support this initiative through partnerships and contributions, stating, “Together, we can build a brighter future for our children.”