Olubadan: Ladoja’s coronation is fulfilment of dream, divine destiny – Cleric

Olubadan-designate, Oba Rasidi Ladoja

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN — The Founder and Senior Pastor of Global Harvest Church, Pastor Victor Adeyemi, has described the coronation of the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, as the fulfilment of a long-nurtured dream and a divine destiny.

Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo State, was crowned on Friday as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland in a historic ceremony attended by dignitaries, traditional rulers, and citizens from far and near.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the 30th anniversary convention of Global Harvest Church, Pastor Adeyemi said the enthronement marked a new dawn for Ibadan and its people.

“When you look into the trajectory of Senator Ladoja, you will know he was born for leadership, born to rule and to reign. Several decades ago, he mentioned that his ultimate dream was to become the Olubadan of Ibadan. I have always prayed for him, and today we are seeing the fulfilment of that dream,” Adeyemi said.

He praised the peaceful and orderly Olubadan succession system, expressing optimism that the new monarch’s reign would boost commerce, unity, and development in Ibadan.

“He understands the people and their problems because he has been governor. He is influential and highly connected. I believe his arrival signals a new day for Ibadan. His reign will be long, fruitful, and prosperous,” he added.

The cleric also highlighted the church’s mission of helping believers discover and fulfil their divine purpose, stressing that life should be lived in alignment with God’s plan rather than materialism or fame.

Adeyemi outlined several social impact programmes of the church, including the Caring Heart Ministry for members in need, the Samaritan Ministry for orphanages, schools for the blind and deaf, and rehabilitation centres, as well as annual Christmas parties for the less privileged, prison ministry, free medical missions, and a “Shop for Free” programme providing food and clothing for the poor.

He further noted that the week-long anniversary celebration of the church would run from Tuesday, September 30, to Sunday, October 5, featuring teaching sessions, ordinations, a thanksgiving service, and ministrations from prominent guest ministers such as Bishop Francis Wale Oke, Rev. Sam Adeyemi, Dr. Kay Ijisesan, and others.