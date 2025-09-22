Okonkwo wants Ibas probed after presiding over Rivers emergency rule

Bayo Wahab

Actor and lawyer, Kenneth Okonkwo, has called for a probe into the six-month administration of Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas in Rivers State following the suspension of emergency rule and the reinstatement of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday, Okonkwo alleged that the emergency rule was unnecessary and created room for “strangers” to mismanage the state’s resources.

“Every other state in Nigeria should learn from this. When you are disunited in your state, strangers will be brought in to siphon your resources. This state of emergency was uncalled for, it was unnecessary,” he said.

Okonkwo questioned major financial decisions under Ibas, citing a controversial allocation of N22 billion for the installation of CCTV at the Rivers State Government House.

Are you trying to see the private part of an ant? What’s the meaning of that CCTV? That’s siphoning the money. He should be probed. Accountability, transparency, inclusiveness and innovation — these are the hormones of democracy. He has to be probed every one kobo,” he declared.

He further criticised the composition of decision-makers during the emergency period, arguing that none were from Rivers State.

“Have you noticed that all the people that decided the destiny of Rivers State on this state of emergency were all strangers, whether President Tinubu from Lagos or Osun, as the case may be, or the Senate President from Akwa Ibom, or the House of Representatives Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas from Kaduna State, or the Chief Justice of the Federation from Lagos State, or Ibok-Ete Ibas. Now, these people are all alien to Rivers State.,” Okonkwo stated.

Rear Admiral Ibas had presided over the state’s affairs for six months after the imposition of emergency rule, which has now been lifted to allow Governor Fubara return to office.

