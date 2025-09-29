OkayAfrica partners with Seun Kuti, Bro Diallo to launch “Bird’s Eye View” podcast

OkayAfrica, the leading digital media platform for African culture, announces its partnership with renowned musician Seun Kuti and Pan-Africanist activist Bro Diallo to produce “Bird’s Eye View,” a groundbreaking podcast that provides these revolutionary voices with a platform to explore Pan-Africanism, the impact of capitalism, and the global state of Black communities.



“Bird’s Eye View” distinguishes itself by offering unfiltered truth and honest perspectives on topics often discussed only behind closed doors.

The show serves as a mirror for Africans on the continent and in the diaspora, challenging them to examine their beliefs and question which convictions truly serve the advancement of our communities globally.



Since its premiere on Monday, September 1, 2025, “Bird’s Eye View” has garnered a remarkable audience response, with viewers expressing appreciation for substantive content that addresses critical issues affecting Black communities worldwide. The show streams exclusively on YouTube.



Following the company’s recent partnership to produce “Afrobeats Intelligence presented by OkayAfrica,” which has garnered over 2.2 million views on YouTube, the creation and distribution of “Bird’s Eye View” marks another major milestone as OkayAfrica identifies and further bolsters Africa’s strongest voices.

Deeply committed to the stories that move the needle, shed light on the fruits of Africa, and empower audiences with honesty, information, and education, OkayAfrica is doubling down, investing in the African media ecosystem, even as other global players choose to take a back seat.

OkayAfrica’s parent company, Areya Media, is led by former CNN journalist Isha Sesay, whose commitment to transparency during Nigeria’s Bring Back Our Girls movement cemented her as a fearless voice for Africa.



The commitment to moving beyond possibility and into reality by utilizing OkayAfrica’s investment, expertise, and platform is one to which Sesay is committed, saying, “Central to OkayAfrica’s mission of creating a highly engaged global community of empowered Africans is building an intellectual bridge between Africans on the continent and in the diaspora.

Seun and Bro Diallo have a long track record of challenging us all to think differently about our place as Africans in the world. The decision to produce Bird’s Eye View and amplify their voices to elevate conversations about important issues such as colonialism, capitalism and Africa’s progress was a no brainer!”



“Bird’s Eye View” fearlessly explores complex topics while maintaining an engaging, conversational tone. Each episode combines historical education with contemporary analysis, delivered through high-quality production featuring sleek graphics and professional audio.

The conversations on “Bird’s Eye View” are candid, historically informed, and surprisingly hilarious, making complex political and social topics accessible to a broad audience while encouraging both introspection and community awareness.