Ogun judiciary commissions four Courts in 18 months

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Chief Judge of Ogun State, Hon. Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu has commissioned the newly built High Court Complex at Isheri-Olofin, in Ifo local government area of the State.

The commissioning, was part of the state government’s commitment to bringing justice closer to the people of the State.

The Court according to Justice Dipeolu, was a testament to the synergy between the Isheri community and the State judiciary, Stressing that the court marked a significant leap in an effort to an accessible, efficient and responsive judiciary in the State.

She said, “from the commissioning of courts in Ijoko, Ifo and Ojodu Abidoun last year to this magnificent facility today, we remain steadfast in our mission to ensure that no citizen of Ogun State is denied justice due to geographical or logistical constraints”.

She maintained that the commissioning of the court was the fourth of its kind in the last eighteen months.

“This is the third Court commissioning in the Ogun West Senatorial District of the State within the last one year and fourth within the last eighteen months. In fact, the High Court Complex at Ifo was commissioned exactly a year ago today”, she affirmed.

Emphasizing on the importance of the court to the people of Isheri and its environs, the Chief Judge was optimistic that the court would serve as a crucial hub for justice delivery, decongestion of workload in the existing courts and proffer direct and unimpeded access to a court of superior records.

She appreciated Oba Suleiman Adekunle Bamgbade and the people of Isheri Olofin for donating such an edifice to the State judiciary.

In his good will massage, the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbedele who commended the Chief Judge, for her seamless effort at providing accessible justice to the good people of the State, calls for more robust synergy between the Judiciary and Traditional rulers in the State.

On his part, the Chairman Ifo Local Government, Mr. Idris Kusimo who also eulogised the CJ for upholding the course of justice in the State noted that the establishment of more courts in the local government has in no small measure reduced crime rate in the area.

In his response, Oba Bamgbade thanked Justice Dipeolu’s approval for the construction of the Court building, promising to improve on status of area to be more conducive and comfortable for Court proceedings.

Also present at the event were the Hon. Judges of the High Court of Ogun State, OGSJ Management Team, Magistrates, Judicial Research Officers, Legal Practitioners, other Royal fathers in the area, and the Community leaders.