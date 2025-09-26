Ogboru commiserates with Ibru family over death of Oskar Ibru

Late Olorogun Oskar Ibru

By Etop Ekanem

Chief Great Ogboru has commiserated with the Ibru family over the death of Olorogun Oskar Eyovbirere Ibru at the age of 67 years.

Olorogun Oskar Eyovbirere Ibru is the first son of the late patriarch Olorogun Michael Ibru, describing his death as a huge loss to Urhobo nation, Delta and Nigeria at large.



In a condolence message, Chief Great Ogboru said Olorogun Oskar Ibru’s death has created a big vacuum in the Ibru’s family, considering several lives he impacted on while alive.



At 67, Olorogun Ibru was esteemed as an industrialist whose contributions as Chairman of the Ibru Organisation were crucial in fostering job creation, institution building, and development initiatives throughout Nigeria and beyond.



Ogboru lauded Olorogun Oskar Ibru’s legacy as one of service, enterprise, and generosity, noting that his vision and leadership have left an indelible mark in the sand of time.



He said: “As Chairman of the Ibru Organisation, he has played key leadership roles as a visionary entrepreneur, succeeding his father in leading the group.



“His contributions through the Ibru Organisation, which created jobs, built strong institutions, and supported development across country. His footprints will remain indelible.”



Ogboru speaking further, extended his heartfelt condolences to Olorogun, Oskar Ibru’s wife, Chief Wanda Ibru, children and the Ibru family, praying to God Almighty to give the entire Ibru family the strength and fortitude to bear this great loss.