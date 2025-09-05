Obiodeh foundation launches N10m skill acquisition Programme for Youths

The Goodnews Emamusi Obiodeh Foundation has unveiled a N10 million skill acquisition empowerment scheme targeted at youths of Igbide community in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The initiative was announced by the founder, Chief Goodnews Emamusi Obiodeh, who is also the Delta State Commissioner for Lands, Surveys and Urban Development, during the Igbide Community Annual Conference on Friday 5th September 2025.

Obiodeh, well-known for his philanthropic interventions, said while his previous focus had been on educational scholarships, the time had come to empower Igbide youths with skills and tools that would make them self-reliant.

He explained that the scheme, in line with the “Opportunities for All” pillar of Governor Oborevwori’s MORE Agenda, would benefit not only fresh trainees but also those who had already acquired skills but lacked the resources to establish their businesses.

Beneficiaries would be provided with starter packs to enable them begin their entrepreneurial journey immediately.

In a related development, Obiodeh also announced the cancellation of a N5 million debt earlier given to the Igbide community for the smooth take off of the present administration of the kingdom, further easing the community’s financial burden.

The commissioner reiterated his commitment to the social and economic development of his people, stressing that the empowerment scheme was designed to tackle unemployment and reduce dependence among the youths.