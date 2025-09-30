Obidients mourn Arise broadcaster, Somtochukwu

…say tragedy underscores violence in Nigeria

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Obidient Movement has expressed grief over the death of Arise Television broadcaster, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, who was reportedly killed by armed robbers on Monday.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by Dr. Yunusa Tanko, National Coordinator, and Nana Kazaure, Director of Strategic Communications and Media, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The statement read:

“The Obidient Movement strongly condemns the senseless killing of 29-year-old Barrister Somtochukwu Maduagwu, a dedicated Arise News anchor, by suspected armed robbers in her home on Monday, 29th September 2025.

“This tragic event underscores the gross insecurity and violence plaguing Nigeria, which has claimed too many innocent lives.

“Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and colleagues during this unimaginable time.

“Incidents like this further highlight the urgent need for collective action against the rising wave of violent crimes, kidnappings, and armed robberies that have devastated families, communities, and Nigerians as a whole.

“We call on the authorities to thoroughly investigate Somtochukwu’s murder and bring the perpetrators to justice, ensuring they face the full weight of the law.

“We urge the government to prioritise the safety and security of all citizens, especially journalists and media professionals who risk their lives to report the truth.

“The Obidient Movement demands stronger measures to combat insecurity, protect lives and property, and restore peace and stability across the country.

“In honouring the memory of fallen Nigerians, we reaffirm our commitment to truth, justice, and human rights.

“As a movement focused on national unity and good governance, we will continue to advocate for a safer, more just, and equitable society for all Nigerians.

“We stand in solidarity with Somtochukwu’s loved ones and the journalism community, demanding justice and accountability.”