Obi visits Ladoja, says Ibadan key to Nigeria’s human, capital development

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Mr Peter Obi, has underscored the importance of Ibadanland to the human and capital development of the nation.

Obi said this when he visited the Olubadan-designate, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, at his residence in Bodija on Sunday.

He noted that the socio-economic and political history of Nigeria would not be complete without mentioning Ibadan.

Obi added that Ibadanland had always played a pivotal role in both the socio-economic and political history of Nigeria.

The former governor of Anambra State, who was accompanied on his visit by a chieftain of LP and prominent indigenes of Igboland acknowledged the contributions of the indigenes of Ibadanland, both at home and diaspora, to the growth of the country.

“The position of Ibadan in the history of Nigeria cannot be ignored as a home to all because of the hospitable nature of the indigenes.

“Also, the ancient city is blessed with the likes of Ladoja, who has seen it all as former governor and Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is expected that his wealth of experience will be brought to bear in his new royal assignment as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“Oba Ladoja will enjoy the support of all and sundry across the country in his new assignment.

“On my part, I will render necessary assistance to make the reign of Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan successful,” he said.

The Olubadan-designate, in his response, noted that his aspiration to the throne of Olubadan was in furtherance of his service to humanity.

“That I am alive today is a further confirmation of the Grace of God upon my life.

“It is God who enthroned Olubadan, not because you have money or influential people around you. That is why I will continue to offer thanks to Him.

“I just see my appointment as Olubadan as another opportunity for service. Many people erroneously believe that the throne is for glamour.

“The time of glamour is gone; it is about service and what you have on the table for the people in society,” he added.

Vanguard News