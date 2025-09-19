Obi condemns Anambra killings, demands probe

Peter Obi

By Vincent Ujumadu

The 2023 Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the killing of traders, including a pregnant woman, by a state-backed security outfit in Onitsha, Anambra State.

He described the incident as “deeply troubling” and called for thorough scrutiny, proper reorganization, and strict accountability of security outfits.

According to him, the incident highlighted the urgent need for oversight and accountability in state-backed security groups, which have become a source of fear rather than protection for citizens.

The former Anambra State Governor stressed that security agencies and community outfits should be carefully vetted, trained, and monitored to ensure professionalism and prevent abuses.

In a post titled: “Curbing the Excesses of State Actors,” on his verified X handle, on Wednesday, Obi also demanded a probe of the incident and appropriate sanctions for culprits.

The ex-Anambra State Governor said, “At a time when our nation is grappling with serious security challenges, with everyone looking for ways to mitigate them, even supporting for state policing, it is very worrisome that already state-backed outfits that were created to help with the situation and improve security, are instead worsening the plight of the already terrorised citizens and sometimes acting even worse than the criminals they were meant to confront.

“Rather than offering protection, they have become a new source of fear and oppression.

“The tragic shooting and killing of traders, especially the killing of a pregnant woman in Onitsha, is deeply troubling and highlights the urgent need for thorough scrutiny, proper re-organisation, and strict accountability of these outfits.

“Last time, it was a different group, Udo Ga-Achi Security Outfit in Anambra, that brutally assaulted a youth corper. This time, another outfit is shooting and killing innocent citizens.”

“The security situation in Anambra appears to be deteriorating further. The activities of this group must be thoroughly investigated, and all those responsible for this heinous act must be brought to justice.

“We must have outfits that are well-scrutinised and do not operate outside the law. Security agencies and community outfits should be carefully vetted, trained, and monitored to ensure professionalism and accountability in their activities.

“Without proper oversight, what is meant to safeguard lives can easily become a threat to the very people it is supposed to protect.

“My deepest sympathy goes to the families of the victims. May they find strength and comfort, and may the departed rest in peace. -PO.”