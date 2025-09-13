Obasa clears air on 2027 ambition

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

…Says APC will decide his next move

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, has dismissed reports that he has declared his next political step ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Reacting to speculations trailing his appearance on TVC’s programme, Beyond The Headlines, Obasa clarified that he neither announced a governorship bid nor a senatorial ambition.

He explained that the decision on his political future, like that of other members, rests solely with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

His words: “As a politician, you must wait for the hierarchy of the party to determine where they want you to go – whether as a lawmaker, governor or senator. People should not be misled or misinterpret the party’s plans. Let all tension calm down. Our main focus is how to move the country forward. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is making significant progress day by day,” Obasa said.

While insisting he is not quitting politics yet, the Speaker said he remains mindful of life after public service.

“Nigeria is our home, our party is our strength, and those of us in the APC are family members. The APC is getting stronger every day,” he noted.

Obasa stressed that ambition must be balanced with party discipline.“At some point, you cannot determine what is next for you on your own. Whether as Speaker, Deputy Governor, Governor or Senator, it is all about consultation and engagement with party leaders,” he added.