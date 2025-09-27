NUJ lauds A’Ibom gov aide’s boost for media practitioners retraining 

Dr. Ndueso (4th Right) and recipients of his media capacity building sponsorship support.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – NIGERIA Union of Journalists (NUJ) has commended Dr. Essien Ndueso, Senior Special Assistant to Akwa Ibom State Governor on Research and Documentation, boosting the Union’s commitment for retraining of journalists in the state.

The commendation, from Nsibiet John, Chairman, NUJ, Akwa Ibom State Council, came as Dr Ndueso presented N1.6Million to support eight beneficiaries to under six week professional broadcast training beginning September 29 at

National Broadcast Academy (NBA), Lagos.

‎Each beneficiary, including Imaobong Akpantuen, Treasure Esop, Florence Essien, Utibe Johan, Ukpono Matthew, Mary Augustine Etim, Ubong Inyang, and Anthony Daniel received a grant of ₦200,000 presented by the sponsor at the Government House, Uyo.

Affirming the gesture aligns with his leadership’s commitment to retraining of members, ‎John, the State NUJ Council Chairman, said, “Most people tend to misrepresent Dr Ndueso (donor), but I am aware he has been involved in several support schemes to young people in the State.

“I am happy some journalists have been included in the training. My leadership is committed to promoting re-trainings for journalists in the State.”

‎John urged the beneficiaries to take the training serious, build meaningful networks as they pass through and avoid seeing the grant as political patronage but as an invitation to contribute meaningfully to society.

The Chancellor, Coalition of Online Publishers in Akwa Ibom, Utitofon Morgan, added, “I have been a beneficiary of Dr Ndueso’s benevolence consistently for over seven years and I am pleased he has not relented in extending the goodwill.”

Dr. Ndueso, lead sponsor explained the gesture was not borne out of excess wealth, but of his deep passion for professionalism in journalism and a desire to see young Akwa Ibom people equipped with skills to contribute positively to the society.

‎“The state Governor has set a template in human capacity enhancement through the Dakkada Skills Acquisition Center and the Ibom Leadership Entrepreneurial Development Centre. The essence is to equip people with set skills for opportunities he is creating in the State.

“The Governor is about to commence construction of an ultra modern digital Broadcast Station for the State owned AKBC, and that place will need professionals in sync with the evolving trends in the industry”, he said.

In addition to the Dr Ndueso’s effort, other aides to Governor Umo Eno, including Solomon Eyo, Special Assistant, MultiMedia and Web Management, Dr. Imoh Udoh, Personal Assistant, Research and Documentation and Emma Akpabio, Personal Assistant, Media announced personal contribution of ₦100,000 in support of the Lagos capacity building.

‎‎One of the recipients, Florence Essien, speaking on behalf of her colleagues, expressed gratitude to Dr. Ndueso, pledging representation of Akwa Ibom State with distinction at the academy and beyond.

The NBA training covers courses on Broadcast Production, Presentation Techniques, Journalism and News Writing, Media Marketing, Broadcast Engineering, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), and Digital Studio Management.