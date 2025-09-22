NSITF declares war on poor work culture

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, has vowed to stamp out poor work ethics and usher in a new era of integrity and professionalism across its offices nationwide.

Managing Director/Chief Executive, Oluwaseun Faleye, made the pledge in Nassarawa State while addressing participants at a Workshop on Ethical Reorientation organised by the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions ASSBIFI, NSITF Domestic Unit, for its union coordinators and human resource professionals.

Faleye commended the organisers, saying the programme “touches the very heart of institutional growth and staff development.” He described the theme, “Ethical Reorientation to Enhance Awareness of Responsibilities in Promoting Management Policies and Core Values,” as timely and crucial to repositioning the Fund.

“Together, we must build bridges, not walls; deepen synergy, not suspicion; and move from fragmented efforts to collective impact. This is the spirit that will carry our Fund to greater heights,” he told participants.

The NSITF boss credited staff support since his assumption of office in July 2024 for fostering industrial harmony, which, he said, has allowed management to stay focused on delivering its mandate.

“Without harmony, focus becomes difficult, but with unity, the road to progress is clearer and more achievable,” he noted.

Faleye stressed that the workshop was more than a capacity-building event; it was “a reaffirmation of our duty to the Nigerian worker and to the Nigerian state,” urging participants to realign their daily responsibilities with the Fund’s core values.

Quoting the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, he added:

“It is only through cooperation, hard work and perseverance that we can achieve greatness as a people.”

He pledged management’s continued backing for initiatives that promote productivity and urged staff to put the lessons learnt into practice.

“Let us leave here with renewed conviction that each of us has a role to play in the growth of the NSITF,” Faleye concluded.

Earlier, ASSBIFI President, Comrade Olusoji Oluwole, said the workshop was designed to foster ethical awareness and align staff responsibilities with organisational policies and values. The two-day programme also drew human resource experts from the Fund’s regional and branch offices.