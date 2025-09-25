Nsibidi Institute to display inaugural festival on Nigerian popular culture

By Erebi Aboso

All is now set for Nsibidi Institute to showcase the heritage and social culture of Nigerian popular culture.

The Institute has concluded plans to host a three-day 2025 inaugural festival on Nigerian popular culture in Lagos, Nigeria.

The event scheduled for September 26-28, 2025 with a theme: “The Past in the Present Around us ”A retrospective celebration of Nigerian Popular Culture,” is taking place at Quintessence, 285, Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island, Lagos by 12 noon.

Participants are to partake in a symposium, exhibition, film screening, photo exhibition, among others at the 2025 inaugural festival by Nsibidi Institute.

Director of the Nsibidi Institute, Mr. Ed Keazor in a statement said, “The Festival looks to explore the strong affinities between between Nigerian contemporary and historical popular cultures, the objective is to demonstrate the vibrant continuity of our social history. We shall explore this through film, photo and art exhibitions, performance and interactive conversations.”

However, the opening day keynote address titled, “Heritage and Future in the Past” to be delivered by Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Ojinnaka Obi Asika.

A symposium titled, “ The Nigerian popular press: A driver of Heritage and social culture” to be moderated by Aduke Gomez with panelists that include: Jahman Anikulapo; C,. Don Adinuba. Freda Olatunbosun and Micheal Effiong James.

Part of the exhibition for the opening day is on the first century newspaper advertising (1863-1963) and film screening based on Lagos: the birth of a city style (1861-1967) by Muni and Ed Keazor.

“Hubris: A Brief Political History of the Nigerian Army,” with the theme, “Military Rule and Social Impact” will be the center of book discussion. The author of the book, Major-General Tunde Akinkunmi (RtD), will be in conversation with Mr. Yemi Candide-Johnson SAN.’

In the evening of the opening day, there will be a celebration of Don Barber, “A life Behind the Lens”. Don Berber will lead the conversation and will be moderated by Dayo Adedayo.

According to the programme, the second day of the event will be taking place at Didi Museum, 175 Akin Adeshola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

On the closing day, there will be awards and recognitions among other activities highlighted to mark the 2025 festival by Nsibidi Institute a success. The closing day ceremony will be taking place at Quintessence, 285, Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island, Lagos by 12 noon.

The Nsibidi Institute is an independent research and cultural organisation based in Lagos, Nigeria. Its work centers on preserving, exploring, and reimagining indigenous knowledge systems, particularly those rooted in Nigerian history, language, and identity.