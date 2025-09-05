NRC suspends Port Harcourt–Aba rail service for maintenance

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the suspension of train services on the Port Harcourt–Aba corridor over safety concerns.

Managing Director of NRC, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, explaining that the temporary suspension was to allow for routine maintenance on the line.

He assured passengers that normal services will resume on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

“Port Harcourt–Aba rail corridor suspended for routine maintenance. Regular train services to be restored on September 9, 2025. We regret all inconveniences,” the statement read.