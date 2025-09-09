NPA cautions 4 terminal operators over environmental pollution at Apapa Port 

Nigerian Ports Authority.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has issued warnings to four terminal operators over environmental pollution within the facility.

The port’s Complex Manager, Mr Debo Lawal, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

Describing port management as a challenging yet rewarding responsibility, he highlighted the daily operational, environmental, and security demands that required readiness and solution-oriented approaches.

He explained that managing the port involved addressing a wide range of operational, emotional, and organisational issues, emphasising that no challenge was insurmountable with proper preparation and solutions.

In line with efforts to promote environmental sustainability, Lawal disclosed that four terminals had recently received warning letters for breaching their lease agreements and contributing to pollution within the Apapa Port Complex.

“For example, a factory polluting a neighbouring terminal, which management is resolving by directing the factory to adjust its funnel to reduce harmful emissions.

“Physical inspections are conducted to verify environmental complaints, as NPA emphasises the need for clean terminals and strict compliance with environmental regulations,” Lawal said.

He confirmed that sanctions existed for environmental breaches but said that initial engagement took priority, with specific directives given and deadlines set before penalties were imposed.

According to him, instructions include readjusting factory funnels and installing combustion controls, aligning with international best practices among others.

On security, Lawal stated that collaboration existed between the security department and port police, maintaining constant patrols within the port system and waterways.

He added that management recently provided additional water vehicles to the marine police, strengthening security operations ahead of the busy September–December season. (NAN)