Notice of default: Ogun govt’s action meant to harass opposition — Adebutu

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA — THE 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ogun State, Mr Oladipupo Adebutu, yesterday, has raised an alarm over a Notice of Default posted on one of his properties located at Ode Remo in Remo North Local Government area of the State, by Ogun State Ministry of Finance.

Adebutu, who described the state government’s action as a ploy by the government to silence and harass the opposition in the state, said that it is a clear misuse of state power to intimidate the opposition, particularly.

The former governorship candiate, in a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity, Ladi Adebutu Development Organisation, Afolabi Orekoya, disclosed that the matter of land use and amenity charge on the said property has been before the High Court of Justice, Sagamu, since 2018.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Ladi Adebutu Development Organisation has been drawn to a Notice of Default posted on one of Mr Ladi Adebutu’s properties located at Ode Remo in Remo North Local Government by Ogun State Ministry of Finance under the watch of Governor Dapo Abiodun, undermining court process on same matter”.

“We state categorically that these devilries are nothing but a ploy by the government to silence and harass the opposition in Ogun State. This latest move is a clear misuse of state power to intimidate the opposition particularly, Mr Oladipupo Adebutu and a distraction from the administration’s failure to deliver good governance to the people.

“For the record, the matter of land use and amenity charge on the said property has been before the High Court of Justice, Sagamu, since 2018 and currently the subject of two separate suits.

“It is, therefore, laughable and contemptuous of the judiciary for the government and its agents to attempt to enforce charges that are already being contested in competent courts of law.

“By law, the Ministry of Finance cannot unilaterally impose land use charges without a proper assessment of the property in line with the Land Use and Amenities Charge laws of Ogun State. In this particular case, the so-called notice was merely posted on the property without due process, hence the ongoing litigation.

“The Ladi Adebutu Development Organisation condemns the reckless abuse of power and calls on Governor Abiodun’s government to stop weaponising government agencies against perceived political opponents.

“Ogun State would be better served if the same energy were channeled into providing quality governance, infrastructure, and real service to the people.

“We urge the good people of Ogun State to see through this intimidation tactic and remain resolute in the face of tyranny. Democracy cannot thrive where opposition voices are silenced through harassment and illegal enforcement action.”