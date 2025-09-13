Northwest Insecurity: Expert outlines strategy to contain six terror groups

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

For over 15 years, Nigeria’s North has faced persistent insecurity from armed groups whose activities have displaced millions, destroyed livelihoods, and overstretched the nation’s security architecture.

What began in 2008 with Boko Haram’s insurgency in Borno State has since multiplied into at least six distinct groups now operating across the region. Their tactics include kidnappings, cattle rustling, and attacks on rural communities.

In an interview with BBC Hausa monitored in Kaduna, security expert Dr. Kabiru Adamu traced the rise of these groups and proposed practical steps states in the region can adopt to contain the menace.

He identified the groups as: Boko Haram (2002): Founded as Jama’atu Ahlus Sunna Lida’awati Wal Jihad, the sect launched violent attacks in 2008 and drew global attention after the 2014 abduction of over 200 schoolgirls in Chibok.

ISWAP (2016): A faction that split from Boko Haram, the Islamic State in West Africa Province is known for targeting security forces in Nigeria and across the Lake Chad Basin.

Ansaru (2012): An al-Qaeda-linked group that emerged in Kaduna and Kano, responsible for kidnappings and the 2022 Kuje prison break.

Lakurawa (2018): Originating in Sokoto and Kebbi, the group initially presented itself as a community defense outfit before adopting extremist ideology.

Mahmuda (2024): A new faction active in Niger and Kwara States, with reported links to Ansaru and al-Qaeda.

Armed Bandit Gangs (2010): Loosely structured groups that began operating in Zamfara, taking advantage of disputes over land, grazing routes, and gaps in local governance.

Dr. Adamu explained that climate change, desert encroachment, Lake Chad’s shrinkage, unemployment, illiteracy, and porous borders have all contributed to the rise of these groups. He also noted that inflows of arms from regional conflicts have further fueled the problem.

“The geography favours them. Thick forests, mountains, and vast ungoverned spaces allow them to build camps,” he said.

The expert urged state governments to align with federal counter-terrorism frameworks—the National Counter-Terrorism Strategy (NACTEST), the Framework on Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism, and the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act—rather than duplicating efforts.

He further advised states to explore international partnerships for funding and technical support, and for legislatures to hold executives accountable in implementing security strategies.

“These legal instruments already exist,” Dr. Adamu stressed. “What is required is political will, effective coordination, and genuine collaboration between federal, state, and local governments.”