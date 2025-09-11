Northern youth leaders call for calm amid rising political tensions in Kebbi

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – Youth groups under the Northern Nigeria Youth Leaders Discussion Forum have expressed concern over rising political tensions in parts of Northern Nigeria, particularly in Kebbi State, and have called on security agencies to ensure peace and stability.

At a press conference held at Arewa House, Kaduna, on Thursday, the Forum’s Director of Media and Public Affairs, Muhammad Isah Imam, emphasised that the region is already facing security challenges and cannot afford further disruption due to political activities.

He urged political actors and their supporters to conduct their activities peacefully and responsibly, noting the importance of maintaining stability in the run-up to the next election cycle.

The Forum highlighted recent incidents in Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, and Kogi, stressing the need for proactive measures by security agencies to prevent any escalation. Imam commended authorities in Kaduna for their swift action to maintain order and called for similar vigilance in Kebbi State.

While affirming the rights of individuals and groups to freedom of association and expression, the Forum emphasised that these rights should be exercised in ways that do not compromise public safety or peace.

The Northern Nigeria Youth Leaders Discussion Forum urged security agencies, political leaders, and other stakeholders to work together to ensure that Kebbi and other Northern states remain peaceful as the next election cycle approaches.