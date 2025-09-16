Normalising insecurity, tragedies dangerous for Nigeria – Peter Obi

Peter Obi

John Alechenu

Abuja: The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed concerns over what he described as the normalisation of insecurity by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Obi expressed sadness that news about the daily abduction and killings of Nigerians across the country appears not to invoke the requisite attention from the ruling class.

He shared his thoughts in a post titled: “The Reality of Insecurity in Today’s Nigeria,” on his verified X handle, on Tuesday.

The ex- LP standard bearer lamented that whilethe government was busy celebrating the purported peace deal with bandits in one state, the rouges were busy abducting people in another.

Obi said, “While news headlines are still celebrating a purported peace deal in Katsina, we were again confronted with another unfortunate reality that 55 of our fellow citizens were abducted in neighbouring Zamfara state.

“This contradiction speaks to a disturbing truth, that insecurity has become a normal everyday occurrence in Nigeria.

“We are now in a situation where abductions, killings, and violent attacks occur almost daily. This normalisation of tragedy is dangerous. Behind every number are families torn apart, dreams cut short, and futures stolen.

“A nation cannot grow or prosper when its citizens live in perpetual fear. It is now as though the lives of Nigerians do not matter.

“What is the value of the life of one Nigerian, when hundreds are kidnapped and killed daily without a national emergency on insecurity?

“If the lives of many are taken for granted, how then can the life of one Nigerian be valued?

“When a government remains silent in the face of constant bloodshed, it diminishes the dignity of every single citizen.

“The first duty of leadership is to protect life. Until we place the highest premium on the safety of every Nigerian, we cannot claim to be building a nation.

“We must urgently prioritise the protection of lives and property. Our people deserve a country where peace is not an option but the standard.

Nigerians will not accept insecurity as their fate.

A New Nigeria is POssible. -PO.”