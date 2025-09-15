No teacher should teach without TRCN registration—FG

The federal government has warned that no teacher without certification by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, TRCN.

Consequently, the Federal Ministry of Education has realigned the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria and the National Teachers’ Institute to enhance teachers’ professionalism and improve education delivery nationwide..

Outlining the new roles for the two agencies in a press release issued on Sunday via its official X account, the ministry mandated that all teachers must be registered with TRCN.

It explained that NTI will now concentrate on in-service training and community professional development programs, while the TRCN will take on the responsibility of regulating and licensing teachers nationwide.

Education Minister, Dr. Maruf Alausa, unveiled new guidelines for both organisations, covering key areas such as teacher registration, professional development, compliance monitoring, welfare and curriculum standards.

He said: “No teacher will stand before a Nigerian classroom without TRCN registration & licensing. This guarantees competent and professional teaching for every child.

“This reform is about results and sustainability. Nigerian children will be taught by the best, prepared for the best, and supported by the best. It is Renewed Hope in action.”

The minister had on Thursday, warned secondary schools to ensure their teachers had proper certification, adding that the schools would no longer be allowed to serve as examination centres.

He said from 2027, accreditation of both public and private secondary schools for the conduct of public examinations, including WASSCE, NABTEB, NECO and NBIAS, would be strictly tied to teachers’ TRCN certification.