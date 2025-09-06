No fair hearing, but I accept NNPP expulsion – Jibrin

Abdulmumin Jibrin

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency, at the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, said he was not given fair hearing before his expulsion from the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP but has accepted the decision in good faith.

Recall that the Kano State chapter of NNPP had on Saturday expelled Kofa from the party over what it described as alleged anti-party and failure to pay dues of the party.

Reacting to the development in a post on his Facebook handle, Kofa said neither was principle of fair hearing nor due process and justice were followed, as no organ of the party extended any invitation to him to explain or defend himself.

The lawmaker further said he would have declared the action as null and void and challenged it before the court of law but decided to part ways with the party in peace while also begging the party to also allow him go in peace by maintaining decorum without personal attacks and others.

According to him, “It came as a surprise and a rude shock, my sudden expulsion from the NNPP. I strongly believe the contents of the interview I granted few days ago in English and Hausa should not warrant such heavy penalty because it is in tandem with the core principles of our party and movement which allows for dissenting views overtly or covertly. I expected the party to pick lessons from the interview. For the purpose of emphasis, I stand by all the statements I made in the interviews.

“No invitation was extended to me to defend or explain myself by any organ of the party and in the process, neglecting the very important principle of fair hearing, due process and justice that the NNPP cry out loud and demand from others. Even under military dictatorship, an accused is subjected to a court martial. Perhaps, if the appropriate processes were followed, the need for such harsh decision to force me out of a party and family I love so dearly may not be necessary.

“While I would have loved to stay in the NNPP and continue my service to our people and country despite differences on some issues (which I will address elaborately in due course to avoid people being misled), the party has made and announced a decision. I am therefore obliged to accept the decision of the party in good faith and without grudges. But for the respect I have for the party, its members and leaders, I would have viewed this action as null and void as it failed to follow due process or coming from a factional group of the party and test it in court. I will rather wish the party well and go in peace. I beg the party to allow me also go in peace,” he said.

On the issue of non-payment of his dues, Kofa told the party not to drag him to court but rather they should send an invoice to that effect for immediate remittance.

“I am appealing to the party that there is no need to go to court as I have never refused to pay my dues. I respectfully request the party to send me the invoice and I will promptly pay. I have always advocated for harmonious relationships in Kano and Nigeria, so I am appealing to NNPP to stay on the part of decorum without personal attacks or throwing abuses and insults as we part ways. For me, relationship will continue irrespective of party affiliation.

“The party’s position on political value is no news to me. The party does not believe anybody has political value and come short in treating people with the respect they deserve at various levels. This case is a clear instance. I am grateful to the Almighty for whatever value I have, no matter how little and will be more than glad to invest it where it will be appreciated with dignity rather than a place where no matter what you bring on board, you are a nobody and you brought nothing!

“While thanking the party for the support I enjoyed during our sojourn, I am proud of my contributions to the party and movement over the years. Whether it is acknowledged or not, I am happy enough with Allah SWT as witness,” he said.

The lawmaker, however, said he would carefully weigh all options before deciding his next political movement, just as he called on his followers to join him on the journey or remain in the party.

“I welcome all my supporters who wish to join me in my new journey. But for those who chose to remain in NNPP, I hold no grudges against them and I look forward to keeping a peaceful and harmonious relationship with them both at the local, state and national levels.

“Finally, I will carefully weigh all the options before me as I decide on my next political home,” Kofa stated.