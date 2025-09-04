No candidate imposition in TUC poll – ASCSN

Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, Lagos State, has dismissed claims that the Trade Union Congress, TUC, Lagos State Council election was suspended over the imposition of a candidate.

A report had said a section of disgruntled members of ASCSN, in collaboration with Lagos State TUC chair, attempted to impose an individual, who is not a financial member, to contest in the August 27 election.

The report also said this plan was resisted because it undermined due process, violated constitutional provisions and compromised congress autonomy and members’ rights.

But in a statement, ASCSN described the report as false and urged members and the public to disregard it.

The statement reads in part: “Let it be clear that the resistance at the election venue was not because a candidate was imposed, as alleged. The real drama was the outright rejection of another candidate, who was busy auditioning for a race he was never even nominated for. Imagine a man trying to win a marathon without a bib number or even running shoes—such was the tragedy-turned-comedy of his ambition.

“The facts, however, remains that one candidate was duly endorsed by ASCSN Lagos State Branch, ASCSN National CWC, and was transmitted to TUC National, and his nomination form was signed by the National President and Secretary-General of our great Union in line with the election guidelines of TUC. That is the law, the procedure and the fact.

“The other person had nothing—no nomination. If he claims he was nominated, the Branch Exco challenges him to produce his letter of nomination signed by the National Body of our Union. For the record, he was never in the race. His ambition only exists in his imagination.

“His disregard for the ASCSN Constitution, especially Rule 13 (vii), is legendary, having treated the decisions of the Central Working Committee as mere suggestions, only to remember the constitution when it suits him.

“For us in ASCSN Lagos State branch, the matter is simple: truth can not be buried by gossip, and facts can not be replaced by fables. No orchestra of idle hands can drown out the voice of logic, nor can the bitterness of a few outweigh the mandate of many.

“We also commend the unwavering commitment and resilience demonstrated by past chairmen and other ASCSN veterans who prioritised truth during this pivotal period in the Union’s history.

“We therefore urge our members and the public to treat the rantings of these comedians as what they are—entertainment, not information. The destiny of ASCSN will not be decided by noise-makers-for-hire but by the collective will of disciplined, responsible members.”