NNPP nullifies Abdulmumin Jibrin’s expulsion

Abdulmumin Jibrin

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has declared the purported expulsion of Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, representing Kiru/ Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State, as null and void.

The National Secretary of the party, Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday, who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta on Saturday, stated that an expelled State Chairman of the party, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa, pronounced the expulsion of Hon. Jibrin.

Oginni noted that the purported expulsion of Abdulmumin made it clear that Dungurawa is standing on nothing to make such a draconic pronouncement, adding that “it is a joke taken too far”.

Oginni said, “One begin to ask how can someone who is not a member of NNPP can pronounce the expulsion of a member from the New Nigeria People’s Party.

“For the avoidance doubts, the FCT High Court judgement of 3rd April, 2025, and Abia State High Court have confirmed the expulsion of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and others including Dungruwa. Therefore, he has no locus standi to take any decision on NNPP matters talkless of expelling a serving House of Representatives member.

“It is obvious that Senator Kwankwaso who is now a confused politician was the one behind the plot to discredit Hon.Abdulmumin, after all his efforts to convince the President to yield to his demands before joining APC failed woefully.

“However, the determination of Hon. Abdulmumin to take a decision when Kwankwaso is still grandstanding and confused enraged the Kwankwasia group to go for Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin’s jugular.”

Oginni warned that the blind loyalty of Governor Abba Yusuf to Senator Kwankwaso should not be allowed to cause NNPP to lose Kano State in the 2027 governorship election.

“One of the smartest way for Abba Yusuf to win Kano State successfully is to head to Lagos and apologise to the founder and leadership of the NNPP,” Oginni concluded.