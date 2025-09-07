NNPP expels Kano lawmaker, Abuldumumin Jibrin

Abdulmumin Jibrin

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has expelled the member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa.

Chairman of the party, Hashim Dungurawa, announced the decision while addressing newsmen in Kano.

Dungurawa said the expulsion followed Jibrin’s alleged repeated media outbursts against the party and its leadership.

He described Kofa as a “weak politician” whose electoral success was only made possible through the Kwankwasiyya movement and the NNPP platform—not personal strength.

“If he were truly strong politically, he would have won his election under the APC, but he failed. It was when he joined NNPP through Kwankwasiyya that he became a House of Reps member. Now he is deceiving himself, thinking he is strong,” Dungurawa said.

He explained that a reconciliation committee had initially been set up to engage Kofa following his interview with Channels Television, but said a subsequent media outing proved he had crossed the line.

“Instead of dialogue, he went further to work against our interest, openly declaring loyalty outside the party. That is why we expelled him. He has no value to add,” the chairman said.

On speculations that Kofa may return to the APC, Dungurawa said such a move would not affect the NNPP’s strength, stressing that “politics is about groups and coalitions” and that the Kwankwasiyya movement remains solidly behind its leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Recall that the party had earlier wielded its big stick by suspending four lawmakers: Senator Kawu Sumaila (Kano South Senatorial District), Kabiru Alhassan Rurum (Rano/Kibiya Federal Constituency), Ali Madakin Gini (Dala Federal Constituency), and Sani Abdullahi Rogo (Rogo/Karaye Federal Constituency) over alleged anti-party activities.