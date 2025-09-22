NIWA moves to resuscitate Oguta River Port to boost economic growth

FILE IMAGE

By Godwin Oritse

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has expressed its readiness to collaborate with private investors on the revival of the Oguta River Port. The move, aimed at unlocking the port’s economic potential, forms part of ongoing efforts to expand Nigeria’s transport infrastructure and reduce reliance on crude oil revenues.

The Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, disclosed this in a meeting with the Technical Team of the Orashi Special Energy Free Trade Zone, led by its Managing Director, Dr. Chioma Nwachukwu, at the zone’s Liaison Office in Abuja.

Oyebamiji disclosed that the Oguta River Port is central to the development of the South East region and the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, through the Federal Ministry of Marine Economy.

According to Oyebamiji, NIWA is open to a public-private partnership for the quick revitalisation of the port facility. At the meeting, Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, the Managing Director of Orashi Special Energy Free Trade Zone, expressed her company’s readiness to work with the Authority in actualizing the potential of the port facility to attract investments, promote industrial activities, and generate employment opportunities.

Vanguard News