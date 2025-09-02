NIW board disowns unauthorized meeting in Delta

By Ediri Ejoh

The Board of Trustees, BoT, of the Nigerian Institute of Welding, NIW, has dissociated itself from a meeting held under the Institute’s name without authorization at the Petroleum Training Institute, PTI, Conference Centre, Effurun, Delta State.

In separate interviews, BoT Chairman, Dr. Chudi Egbunike, and members—P.A. Omojafor Micheal, Moses Umuwe, and Prof. Sunny Eromosele—expressed concern over the development, stressing that it contradicts the core values of the professional body.

The Secretary of the BoT, Dr. Solomon Edebiri, described the gathering as “a shambolic exercise using the cover of an institution such as the NIW.”

He emphasized that the NIW is a duly registered body with the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, which prescribes the lawful procedure for Annual General Meetings, AGMs.

He, therefore, urged the public to disregard the resolutions of the meeting.

“The leadership of NIW is shocked that professionals would attempt to invoke laws when the capacity in which they act is not recognized by those very laws,” the BoT stated.

The Trustees clarified that some members involved in convening the meeting lacked the mandate to act on behalf of the Institute.

They further noted that the officers responsible for NIW’s day-to-day management remain the BoT Chairman and Secretary.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the said meeting did not emanate from the NIW,” the BoT stressed. “We totally disown any gathering claiming to host an AGM on behalf of the Institute. There is no crisis in NIW, and the BoT will meet shortly to take decisive action on the issue.”