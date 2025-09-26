NITDA, JICA, Agrovesto partner to digitize farming communities

By Esther Onyegbula

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has launched a digital innovation initiative aimed at transforming Nigeria’s agricultural sector, with smallholder farmers in rural communities already reaping benefits.

The intervention, executed through the iHatch Incubation Programme and supported by Agrovesto, is helping farmers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Nasarawa State embrace digital solutions to boost productivity, reduce losses, and gain direct access to markets.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Amina Sambo Magaji, who represented NITDA’s Director General, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, described the programme as a groundbreaking opportunity for agritech entrepreneurs to drive change in the country’s food systems.

“This initiative provides entrepreneurs with capacity building, mentorship, access to funding and digital skills that will reshape Nigeria’s agricultural landscape,” she said.

Also addressing participants, Mr. Sotonye Calio of the Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation (ONDI) stressed that the programme is bridging the gap between farmers and the digital economy.

“With Agrovesto’s platform, farmers can now connect to markets, access financial institutions, input providers, off-takers and development partners. This is key to transitioning farmers from analogue to digital systems,” Calio said.

The closing ceremony of Agrovesto’s digitisation pilot was also held, marking the end of its first phase in Chikakore community, Bwari Area Council, FCT, and Yara community in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Project lead, Mr. Bayo Adewoye, said the initiative has equipped smallholder farmers in semi-urban and rural communities with tools for record-keeping, market access and post-harvest loss reduction.

“Our goal is to make food more available and affordable for Nigerians by empowering farmers with technology. We plan to scale this to more communities,” Adewoye said.

Farmers testified to the impact. Muhammad Badamosi, a farmer in Keffi, said the platform has eliminated the stress of daily market trips. “It reduces stress, minimizes losses and increases profits,” he noted.

Agricultural officers also commended the effort. Racheal Alabi of the Nasarawa State Agricultural Development Programme said local farmers trained under the project can now leverage digital marketing to showcase their produce and make better input choices.

The NITDA-JICA-Agrovesto collaboration signals a new phase in leveraging digital innovation to modernize agriculture, connect farmers to markets and strengthen food security in Nigeria.