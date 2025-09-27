NiRA tech convergence 2.0 to shape Nigeria’s digital future

By Juliet Umeh

The Nigeria Internet Registration Association, NiRA, has announced that the second edition of its flagship digital economy conference, Tech Convergence, will be held on Tuesday, October 14, in Abuja, with a strong focus on shaping Nigeria’s digital future.

With the theme: “Building Nigeria’s Digital Future: The Internet as a Catalyst for Growth,” the conference is expected to bring together leading voices across government, industry, academia, civil society, and the private sector.

NiRA President, Mr. Adesola Akinsanya, said the convergence would serve as a rallying point for Nigeria’s digital ecosystem. He explained: “The internet continues to transform Nigeria’s economy, contributing to the expansion of e-commerce, fintech, education technology, creative industries, and digital services.

According to recent reports, Nigeria’s digital economy contributes over 18 percent to the national GDP, making it a critical driver of growth and innovation.”

He added: “Nigeria’s digital economy is a powerhouse, but to sustain its momentum, we must fortify our local internet infrastructure and identity. That is the essence of Tech Convergence, uniting stakeholders to safeguard our digital sovereignty through the domain and unlocking the full potential of a connected Nigeria.”

Akinsanya stressed that the internet was no longer just an enabler but the engine of digital transformation, with domains serving as symbols of ownership, trust, and sovereignty in the online space.

The Event Chairman, Mr. Seun Kehinde, also underscored the stakeholder-centric design of the programme. He said: “Tech Convergence is more than just an event; it is a collaborative platform where ideas are exchanged, partnerships are built, and solutions are crafted. As stakeholders, we share a collective responsibility to ensure the internet continues to drive inclusive growth and innovation in Nigeria.”

The inaugural edition, held in Lagos in 2024, drew over 400 participants and 25 speakers across the tech ecosystem. Building on that success, Tech Convergence 2.0 will broaden discussions to cover policy, infrastructure, cybersecurity, local content, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies.

NiRA has also intensified efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s internet infrastructure through initiatives such as WHOIS Privacy Redaction, DNSSEC for stronger security, and the .ng Academy, which has trained thousands of Nigerians in digital skills, domain entrepreneurship, and internet governance.

NiRA’s Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Seyi Onasanya, noted: “Our commitment goes beyond managing the .ng domain. We are laying the groundwork for a resilient internet ecosystem that can support startups, SMEs, public institutions, and innovators who will shape Nigeria’s digital future.”

This year’s event will feature keynote addresses from top government officials, industry leaders, and international experts. It will also host a startup showcase, panel discussions, and networking sessions, all in a hybrid format, with limited physical slots and wider virtual participation through NiRA’s website and social media channels.

Registration is already open, with NiRA urging early sign-ups due to the limited availability of physical attendance.