NIQS boosts training to strengthen professionalism

By Peter Oyedele, Abuja

The Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) has intensified efforts to strengthen professional capacity among its members with a two-day training workshop in Abuja.

Organised by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter, the workshop was themed “Policy Shift and Industry Trend: Adapting Quantity Surveying Practices to Policy and Industry Change.”

The programme, which opened yesterday, focused on equipping members with innovative tools, particularly in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI), to enhance professionalism and curb quackery in the sector.

Speaking at the event, the new FCT chapter chairman of NIQS, QS Ahmed Usman Kankia, said the workshop reflects his administration’s commitment to raising members’ competence through knowledge-sharing with experts across diverse fields.

“This is a very big opportunity for our members. As an executive, we are committed to ensuring our members become better in all ramifications. One of the easiest ways to achieve this is through capacity-building workshops and seminars like this,” Kankia stated.

He noted that the initiative received strong support from the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), which is partnering with NIQS to help members harness technology for innovation and entrepreneurship in the construction industry.

“We were able to outsource seasoned professionals, captains of industry, and even the Director-General of NITDA, who was represented by a director of the agency. Imagine what it would have cost a member to gain such access without a forum like this,” he added.

One of the facilitators, Dr. Nasiru Danlami, described the programme as timely, stressing that it would help members address emerging challenges in the construction industry while promoting best practices in project delivery.

According to NIQS, the workshop underscores its commitment to continuous professional development and a proactive approach to meeting the evolving demands of the profession.