NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, rainfall nationwide

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast thunderstorms and rainfall across the country from Monday to Wednesday.

NiMet’s weather outlook, released on Sunday in Abuja, predicted isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains on Monday morning over Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, Kebbi, Adamawa, and Taraba states.

In the afternoon and evening, isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected across the northern region. Flash floods are likely in Adamawa, Taraba, and Gombe states.

For the central region, a cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals is expected on Monday morning, with moderate rains over Niger, Kogi, Kwara, the FCT, and Benue.

Thunderstorms with moderate rains are forecast over most parts of the central region later in the day.

NiMet predicted cloudy skies over the southern region on Monday morning with moderate rains expected in Ekiti, Ondo, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states.

Moderate rains are anticipated over most parts of the southern region later in the day.

On Tuesday, the northern region will experience cloudy skies with sunshine intervals. Isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over Borno, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba, and Adamawa.

Later in the day, thunderstorms with moderate rains are forecast over Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi, and Taraba states.

For the central region, cloudy skies with sunshine intervals are expected Tuesday morning, with moderate rains over Kogi, Niger, the FCT, Kwara, and Nasarawa states.

Thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected later in the day over Niger, Kogi, Kwara, Benue, and the FCT.

Cloudy skies with chances of moderate rains are expected over the southern region Tuesday morning in Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo, Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi, and Delta states.

Later in the day, light to moderate rains are forecast across most parts of the region.

On Wednesday, cloudy skies with sunshine intervals are expected over the northern region, with slim chances of thunderstorms and light rain in Sokoto and Zamfara.

In the afternoon and evening, isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Zamfara, Kebbi, and Sokoto states.

For the central region, cloudy skies with sunshine intervals are expected Wednesday morning, with light rains likely in the FCT, Kogi, Kwara, and Niger states.

Later in the day, thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected in Benue, Kwara, Kogi, and Niger states.

Cloudy skies are expected across the southern region on Wednesday morning, with moderate rains likely later in the day.

NiMet advised motorists to avoid driving during heavy rainfall. Farmers were urged to avoid applying fertiliser or pesticides immediately before rainfall to prevent nutrient leaching.

The agency also advised residents to fasten loose objects, disconnect electrical appliances, and avoid tall trees to reduce risks during storms.

Airline operators were urged to obtain airport-specific weather reports for effective operational planning.

Residents were encouraged to follow weather updates via NiMet’s website: www.nimet.gov.ng (NAN)