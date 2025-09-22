NiMet predicts 3-day rain, thunderstorms from Monday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency NiMet has predicted rainy and thundery weather conditions from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja envisaged isolated thunderstorms on Monday, with light rains over parts of Adamawa and Taraba during the morning hours in the northern region.

It envisaged isolated thunderstorms with light rains over parts of Kaduna, Gombe, Kebbi, Zamfara, Adamawa, Bauchi, Southern Borno and Taraba later in the day.

” For the central region, a cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals is expected over the region.

” There are prospects of thunderstorms with light rain over parts of Nasarawa, Federal Capital Territory, Niger and Nasarawa state during the morning hours.

“Isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over most parts of the region during the afternoon and evening period,” it said.

Acording to NiMet, a cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals is anticipated over the southern region.

It predicted prospects of isolated thunderstorms with light rains over parts of Ebonyi, Abia, Imo, Lagos, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom during the morning hours.

The agency anticipated thunderstorms with moderate rains over most parts of the region later in the day.

NiMet predicted a cloudy atmosphere on Monday with intervals of sunshine over the northern region with prospects of Isolated thunderstorms.

“With light rains over parts of Taraba and Adamawa during the morning period.

” Later in the afternoon and evening period, isolated thunderstorm with light rain is expected over parts of Kaduna,

Kano, Gombe, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Bauchi, Adamawa, Zamfara and Taraba,” it said.

NiMet forecast cloudy atmosphere and intervals of sunshine over central region with chances of isolated thunderstorms with light rain over parts of Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue and Niger States during morning hours.

According to the agency, an isolated thunderstorm with moderate rain is anticipated over most parts of the region later in the day.

NIMET envisaged the cloudy atmosphere over the southern region with prospects of thunderstorms, and moderate rains‎ over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Lagos, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Bayelsa, Enugu, Akwa Ibom and Cross River during morning hours.

It anticipated isolated thunderstorms with moderate rain over most parts of the region and flash floods over parts of Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom and Rivers States later in the day.

According to it, a cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine is expected over the northern region with prospects of thunderstorms on Wednesday.

It predicted light rains over parts of Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Borno, Adamawa and Taraba States during the‎ morning period.

‎”During the afternoon and evening period, isolated thunderstorms with light rains are expected over most parts of the region.

“For central region, cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine is expected over this region with prospects of thunderstorm with moderate rains over parts of Plateau and Nasarawa States during the morning hours.

‎” Later in the afternoon and evening hours, there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms with light rains over most parts of the region,” it said.

According to NiMet, cloudy skies are anticipated over the southern region with prospects of light rains over parts of Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States during the morning hours.

‎The agency anticipated thunderstorms with moderate rains over most parts of this region later in the day.

It urged the states with the possibility of flash floods to activate emergency response plans immediately and the public to drive under rain with caution.

‎”To avoid leaching nutrients, farmers should refrain from applying fertilizer and pesticides right before the rains, ensure that loose objects are fastened to avoid collision.

‎”Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets. Stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees.

“Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,” it said.

NiMet advised the residents to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet by visiting its website.