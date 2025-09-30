Nigeria’s worst days are over – Tinubu

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that Nigeria’s most difficult days are behind it, assuring citizens that the country is on the path to sustained progress.

Tinubu made the declaration on Tuesday during a one-day working visit to Imo State, where he commissioned Governor Hope Uzodimma’s legacy projects, including the Owerri-Umuahia Road, Assumpta Flyover, and the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre, Owerri.

The President also unveiled a book authored by Uzodimma, titled “A Decade of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria.”

“Nigeria is no longer where it was 10 years ago. Today, I can confidently say that the worst is over. We have the Renewed Hope Agenda, and we have a book sponsored by Hope,” Tinubu said. “I thank you for your patience and perseverance. Nigeria is getting better.”

Highlighting recent economic progress, Tinubu noted that the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 4.23% at the end of the second quarter of 2025, while inflation dropped to 20.1% from 24.5% at the start of the year. He added that foreign investors were increasingly showing confidence in Nigeria’s economy and urged citizens to keep faith in his administration.

The President praised Uzodimma for his vision and expressed gratitude to Imo residents for the warm reception accorded him.

In his remarks, Senate President Godswill Akpabio commended Uzodimma for documenting history through his book, describing him as a performing governor committed to quality infrastructure. He also lauded Tinubu for implementing policies that have improved the lives of Nigerians.

Welcoming the President, Governor Uzodimma said the book was the result of thorough research, chronicling the journey of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the past decade, its milestones, and challenges.

Uzodimma maintained that the APC has made significant achievements in infrastructure, economic reforms, and agriculture. He described Tinubu as a man of courage and clarity, adding that his own administration in Imo had recorded notable progress in education, security, civil servants’ welfare, and infrastructure.