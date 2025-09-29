Nigeria’s prosperity inseparable from future of northern Nigeria – Tinubu

…assures North’s industrialization, economic recovery

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – President Bola Tinubu on Monday declared that Nigeria’s prosperity is inseparable from the future of Northern Nigeria.

Represented by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, at the Nigeria Investment and Industrialisation Summit (NNIIS) 2025 in Abuja, organized under the leadership of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Tinubu said his administration is embarking on critical industrialization projects focused on the region.

He commended NEF for its determination to change the narrative and reposition Northern Nigeria as an innovation and industrial hub.

The theme of the Summit, “Unlocking Northern Nigeria’s Mining, Agricultural and Power Potentials (MAP2035),” outlines a 10-year blueprint to transform the region’s economy.

Tinubu said: “The future of Nigeria’s prosperity is inseparable from the future of Northern Nigeria. If we unlock the North’s minerals, we secure a new era of industrial competitiveness. If we unlock the North’s agriculture, we guarantee food security and export leadership. If we unlock the North’s power, we ignite a wave of industrialization that will employ millions of Nigerians.

“The North is not just a part of the country, it is the engine of the country. Together, let us seize this moment to transform Northern Nigeria into the powerhouse of Nigeria’s prosperity.”

He highlighted key reforms in mining, agriculture, and power, stressing that these sectors remain the backbone of Nigeria’s economy.

According to him, Nigeria recorded GDP growth of 4.23% in the second quarter of 2025, the strongest in a decade outside the COVID rebound period, driven by robust growth in industry, agriculture, and services. He added that inflation has begun to ease, foreign reserves have risen, and the Naira has stabilized, attributing the progress to deliberate reforms under his Renewed Hope Agenda.

Tinubu explained that Northern Nigeria holds some of Africa’s most valuable mineral deposits—including gold, lithium, tin, zinc, limestone, and coal—and that reforms are attracting credible investors while ensuring host communities benefit directly. He emphasized value-chain development to move from raw exports to processing industries such as batteries, cement, and other industrial inputs.

On agriculture, he noted that with 70% of Nigeria’s arable land in the North, the region remains vital for food security and industrial growth. He referenced projects such as the Sokoto-Badagry Highway, irrigation schemes, and agro-industrial corridors designed to connect the North to ports and expand agro-processing.

On power, Tinubu described energy as “the oxygen of industrialization” and cited the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Pipeline as a strategic project near completion that will deliver natural gas for power generation and industrial use. He also referenced Mission 300, an initiative unlocking $32 billion in energy and industrial investment.

Zamfara Governor calls for stronger security collaboration

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, stressed the need to tackle insecurity to attract investors and urged the 19 Northern states to harmonize economic policies.

“To attract the investment we so desperately need, we must move beyond rhetoric and embrace collaborative action,” he said. “Security is the fundamental prerequisite for meaningful development. Investors will not commit capital where it is not safe. A safe North is a bankable North.”

He proposed a “One-North Investment Policy” to harmonize land administration, approvals, and tax incentives across the region. He also called for a Northern Power Strategy, leveraging solar, hydro, and gas projects under the Electricity Act 2023, to provide dedicated and reliable energy for industrial clusters.

NEF underscores infrastructure and finance challenges

NEF Convener/Chairman, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, represented by Air Marshal Al’amin Daggash (Rtd.), identified lack of critical infrastructure as a key challenge impeding industrialization in the region.

According to him, “Northern Nigeria is blessed with abundant mineral wealth, fertile land, and vibrant human capital. But without modern infrastructure—railways, roads, power, and storage—the full value of these resources cannot be realized.”

He called for deliberate government commitment to infrastructure and the mining sector, stressing that linking resources to value chains would boost industrial growth, job creation, and poverty reduction.

On financing, Abdullahi urged reforms to improve credit access for Northern entrepreneurs. He noted concerns that current financing practices disproportionately disadvantage businesses outside Lagos and Port Harcourt, calling for more inclusive policies to support industrial growth in the region.