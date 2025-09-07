Nigeria’s new passport fees spark outcry, mixed experiences

A cross-section of Nigerians has expressed mixed reactions to the Federal Government’s 100 percent increase in international passport fees, which took effect on September 1.

They, however, urged transparency on the reasons for the hike and called for quicker reforms to address lingering service challenges at passport offices.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Thursday, August 28, announced the upward review of passport fees and the need to sustain the new enhanced e-passport regime.

The NIS said the review was to uphold the quality and integrity of the Nigerian passport, adding that with the new rates, applications made in Nigeria will now cost N100,000 for a 32-page booklet with five-year validity.

Applications made in Nigeria for a 64-page booklet with 10 years’ validity will cost N200,000.

Applications made by Nigerians in the diaspora cost $150 for a 32-page booklet with five-year validity and $230 for a 64-page booklet with 10-year validity.

Residents, in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, voiced differing opinions on the policy.

Mrs Aisha Musa, a small-scale trader applying for a first-time passport, said that the N100,000 charge for the 32-page, five-year booklet was “simply crushing.”

“How many market women can produce N100,000 just to get a passport? The government says it wants quality, but it must also think of struggling families,” she said.

Miss Toluwani Johnson, a student of the University of Abuja, described the hike as “another barrier for young people.

She said that many young people had saved for the old N50,000, adding that doubling it would make studying abroad or taking holiday trips harder.

According to her, I need a passport for postgraduate admission abroad. Saving N100,000, plus transportation and other travel expenses, is very challenging.

“Many students like me, may postpone their dreams. This is sad and disheartening,”she lamented.

Mr Success Daniel , a travel consultant, admitted that processing speed had improved but warned against complacency.

“I got an appointment online within 48 hours. If I collect in under two weeks, I might accept the new cost. But Nigerians will not tolerate the old delays at double price,” he said.

Another travel agent, Mr. Abdullahi Adamu, who assisted clients with visa and other travel document processing, said that the review was expected, given recent reforms.

Adamu said that the technology and security upgrades cost money but must deliver results, urging that the government ensure the system works.

“No failed networks, no touts, no endless waiting,” he maintained.

Mr Benson Eze, an engineer and car dealer, said that speed of processing, not cost, remained a major worry and concern, explaining that many applicants valued certainty over repeated visits.

According to him, If I can apply online, capture once and collect in seven days, I will accept it. The issue has always been delays and extra charges.

“NIS and the Ministry of Interior need to do better in their service delivery. If not, this increment will amount to nothing but mere discomfort on the people,” he emphasised.

Also, Mrs Ngozi Kalu, a civil servant renewing her booklet, voiced concern over “hidden” payments.

She, however, urged tighter supervision of front-desk staff, adding that many residents still fear unofficial payments even when receipts were issued.

“Even now, some officers whisper about facilitation money. If we are paying so much, we must see total automation and zero extortion,” she insisted.

A retired civil servant, Mr Adeniyi Adekunle, also lamented the lengthy process of securing an international passport.

He stressed that “a responsible government should not only chase revenue but also deliver on its promises.”

In response to such concerns, the Federal Government had pledged a major turnaround in passport issuance.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced that, following sweeping reforms, Nigerians will now receive their passports within one week of enrolment.

“Every Nigerian should have their passport in hand without unnecessary delay. Our goal is not just faster delivery but quality passports that reflect the integrity and dignity of our nation,” he assured.

Tunji-Ojo stated that the new system was designed to eliminate the long delays and extortion that once forced citizens to wait six to seven months and pay excessively for fast-track processing.

He also explained that the centralized personalization center will ensure faster processing and stricter security.

“With this facility, we can print five times more passports than we currently need; once you enrol, it doesn’t take us more than 24 hours to vet as printing capacity is no longer our problem,” he said.

The minister said that Passport Control Officers, PCOs, would no longer have power to approve or delay passport applications.

“This reform is aimed at curbing racketeering, eliminating delays and restoring integrity to Nigeria’s travel documents.

“We realised that the best way to cut corruption is to remove human contact to the barest minimum,” he assured.

