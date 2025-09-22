Nigeria’s future at risk without quality education, security — Ogbeha

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The National Vice Chairman (North Central) of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator Tunde Ogbeha, has warned that Nigeria’s future is at risk if governments at all levels fail to strengthen commitments to education and tackle insecurity threatening learning environments.

Ogbeha issued the warning while speaking at the 21st Convocation Ceremony of Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, Edo State, where he was conferred with an honorary doctorate degree.

The event was also attended by ADC National Chairman, Senator David Mark; former Edo State Governor, Chief Lucky Igbinedion; and Chairman of Mainstream Energy Solution, Colonel Sanni Bello (Rtd), among other dignitaries.

“It is only qualitative education that can guarantee the future of our children and nation. We must therefore consider it a task that the future leaders receive the best in education,” Ogbeha said.

He called on the federal and state governments to provide stronger support for both public and private universities, while also creating an enabling environment by addressing the insecurity posed by herders-farmers clashes, banditry, and kidnapping.

According to him, these challenges pose serious threats to educational development in the country.

“The nation’s greatest resources has never been in the oil reserve or her mineral wealth; it has always been in her people. Every investment in education, every commitment to developing human capital, and every effort to build institutions that work for all citizens brings us closer to realising the Nigeria of our dreams,” he said.

Turning to the graduands, Ogbeha commended their perseverance and urged them to become bold contributors to national and global progress.

“Our nation needs innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders who will tackle issues like unemployment, climate change, food security, and good governance. You are not too young to lead. Go out and be the world changers,” he charged.