‘Nigeria’s direct flight announcements: Ambition without strategy’

By Jimoh Babatunde



Elizabeth Agboola, Founder and CEO of NTT Global Destinations, is no stranger to building bridges through aviation.

She was instrumental in spearheading the first-ever direct flight between Nigeria and Jamaica, a milestone that brought Africa and the Caribbean closer.

But as Nigeria continues to announce direct flights to destinations as far as Brazil, Colombia, and the Caribbean, Agboola is urging caution: “Every new announcement of a direct flight should be taken with caution.”

Over the past year, Nigeria has witnessed a wave of announcements about direct flights to far-flung destinations — from Brazil to Colombia and even the Caribbean.

These headlines may sound exciting, but they reveal a troubling pattern: bold declarations are being made without confronting the hard realities of aviation.

The truth is simple. Nigeria does not have a national carrier. At the moment, the only airline connecting Nigeria to the world at any meaningful scale is Air Peace, a privately owned operator that has shouldered the enormous responsibility of opening and sustaining international routes against all odds.

Without a national carrier or serious government-backed support, every new “direct route” announcement remains, at best, aspirational.

Announcements vs. Operations

Establishing a direct flight is not symbolic; it is a multimillion-dollar commercial commitment.

An airline must secure aircraft, crew, ground handling, marketing, bilateral permissions — and above all, consistent passenger and cargo demand.

One-off government-funded charters to foreign destinations may grab headlines, but they are not the same as opening a viable route.

A charter is a showcase. A direct route is a bridge — and building that bridge requires sustained investment and support.

This is why such pronouncements should only be taken seriously when they come directly from an airline, or from a country that actually owns and operates one. Without this, Nigeria risks falling into an endless cycle of promises without planes.

Supporting Nigerian Airlines

Right now, Air Peace is Nigeria’s sole international workhorse, linking Nigerians to London, Jeddah, and other destinations.

But no private airline should be expected to carry the weight of an entire nation’s aviation aspirations alone.

If the federal government is truly committed to connecting Nigeria to the world, it must go beyond press statements.

It must create an enabling environment that allows local airlines to scale internationally — from easier access to financing and fairer bilateral agreements to policies that reduce operating costs.

Backing Air Peace, or any other Nigerian carrier with the capacity to compete globally, should not be seen as favoritism. It is a strategic investment in Nigeria’s economic growth and diplomatic influence.

From Soundbites to Strategy

Aviation is an unforgiving industry. Routes cannot be sustained by enthusiasm or patriotism alone; they survive only on sound economics, infrastructure, and long-term commitment.

Nigeria certainly has the ambition to be a global connector. But ambition, without strategy, is a hollow promise.

Until the government matches words with action, every new announcement of a “direct flight” should be taken with caution.

Nigeria does not need more headlines. What it truly needs are flights that last.

Vanguard News