Nigerians, not APC or PDP, will decide 2027 — Atiku

Atiku

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that Nigerians themselves, and not the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will ultimately determine the outcome of the 2027 presidential election.

Atiku’s Media Adviser, Mazi Paul Ibe, stated this in an exclusive interview with Vanguard in Abuja, stressing that the coalition being built ahead of 2027 is people-driven and continues to attract support from political stakeholders and civil society groups.

“The APC and PDP may have dominated politics for a while, but what is clear is that Nigerians are the real force, and they will determine what happens in 2027. The people will always remain, as long as Nigeria exists. The most important element is the Nigerian people,” Ibe said.

He explained that there is growing enthusiasm among Nigerians to take control of their destinies, noting that various groups have begun aligning with the coalition.

“We have seen their enthusiasm and their desire to take their destinies into their own hands. We have seen all manner of groups emerge,” he said.

According to him, support has also come from individuals and groups outside the political class who are committed to strengthening the coalition.

“There is strong support from well-meaning groups and individuals, many of whom are not even politicians, who are willing to partner with the coalition. Structures are already being put in place,” he added.

Ibe also pointed to recent political realignments as evidence of the coalition’s growing momentum. He cited a major development in Lagos, where thousands of PDP stakeholders formally defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“We saw what happened in Lagos recently, where 5,000 critical stakeholders and PDP leaders transferred their services and assets to the ADC. Many more are on their way. A lot is happening, yes,” he noted.

With defections gathering pace and civic groups rallying behind the coalition, Ibe maintained that the political dynamics ahead of 2027 point to a contest where the will of Nigerians, rather than the dominance of APC or PDP, will be decisive.