Nigerians lead asylum applications in Ireland 

Nigeria has become the top source of asylum seekers in Ireland, according to new figures released by the country’s Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration.

The department’s August report revealed that Ireland received 1,164 new asylum applications in July 2025, down from 1,735 in July 2024 — a sharp decline year-on-year. Between January and July 2025, applications totaled 7,207, representing a 42 percent drop compared to 12,236 during the same period last year.

Nigeria topped the list with 1,083 applications, followed by Pakistan (945), Somalia (933), Afghanistan (767), and Georgia (462).

The report also highlighted progress in reducing Ireland’s backlog of asylum claims. At the end of September 2024, there were 23,863 pending cases at the International Protection Office (IPO). By July 2025, that number had dropped to 18,323.

Authorities noted an increase in resolved cases, with 1,755 applications concluded in July 2025 compared to 1,294 in July 2024. However, the department stressed that the figures, extracted on August 8, remain operational and subject to updates as cases are processed.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom continues to grapple with record-high asylum numbers, reporting nearly 89,000 applications in the year to June 2025, with a backlog exceeding 224,000 cases awaiting decisions or appeals.