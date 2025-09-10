Nigerian experts take lead in UK tech AI conversation

By Nnasom David

Nigerian professionals in the United Kingdom are setting the pace in global conversations on artificial intelligence (AI), ethics and community safety.

At the Portsmouth Tech & Cultural Summit (PATECS 2025), they called for innovation that protects as much as it transforms, positioning the diaspora as a force shaping the future of technology.

Held under the theme “Navigating Digital Frontiers: AI, Safety and Communities in the Modern Business World,” the summit drew global stakeholders, but it was Nigerian voices that resonated most strongly.

A Cybersecurity and Cyberfraud expert, Adepeju Deborah Bello, called for financial institutions to leverage AI as a shield against fraud.

Bello with experience in both Nigeria and the UK, said: AI is not just about efficiency or innovation; it is about protection. We must use AI to safeguard the most vulnerable while enabling financial institutions to innovate without fear of fraud and financial crimes.”

She warned that micro and small businesses remain the easiest targets of fraud and stressed the need for real-time, AI-enabled tools to offer stronger protection.

The theme of the summit set the tone for other Nigerian professionals who used the platform to underline AI’s role in fostering trust, safety and resilience.

Smart Analytics Customer Engineer at Google, Sadeeq Akintola, delivered a keynote on digital transformation and community trust, while Dunsin Opebiyi stressed the importance of data and AI governance as foundations for accountability.

Jamiu Akande pointed to open-source innovation as a tool for community resilience, while a cohort including Victor Olushola Kehinde, Ayo George, Adeola Mufliah Adelodun, Dolapo Agu, Moshood Yahaya, Joseph Origbo and Oladayo Olasupo shared insights on practical innovations that serve communities directly.

In a blend of technology and culture, Oyinkansola Onwuchekwa showcased an art-tech performance that reinforced the message that creativity and innovation are inseparable.

The summit opened with a keynote by Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South, who outlined the UK government’s evolving strategy for AI in education, healthcare and community services.

Yet, the interventions of Nigerians ensured that the discussions were not just futuristic but deeply grounded in ethics, protection and community trust.

Three themes defined the Nigerian contributions: innovation as protection, governance as trust-building, and diaspora excellence as a driver of global AI policy.

By the close of PATECS 2025, the message was unambiguous: Nigerians in the UK are no longer spectators in global technology debates, they are helping define how AI can be safe, inclusive and accountable for communities worldwide.