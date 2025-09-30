Nigerian Diaspora clamour inclusion in voting process

voting

By Erebi Aboso

Nigerians in the diaspora have clamoured inclusion in the voting process given their contributions to the nation’s economy.

The call was made at a Town Hall hosted by News Central TV in New York, USA, where Nigerians in diaspora and prominent stakeholders gathered to confront the pressing question: Will Nigeria’s diaspora be silenced in the 2027 elections? The event served as a clarion call for the recognition of diaspora voting rights as a democratic imperative and a catalyst for national progress.

Omoyele Sowore set the tone for the discussion with a stirring reminder of the diaspora’s economic clout: “Nigerians in diaspora are economic powerhouses with over $50 billion in investments. It’s time we demand the right to vote in the 2027 elections and influence the destiny of our nation. Electronic voting must include us because our voice matters as much as our money.”

Sadiq Rabiu, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Capacity Development, emphasised the government’s commitment to diaspora inclusion, saying: “The diaspora has been treated as an afterthought for too long. This government is committed to making sure your voice is not just heard but actively shapes the direction of Nigeria’s democracy.”

Reflecting the vital role of diaspora contributions, Kayode Akintemi, Managing Director of News Central, highlighted the linking of finances with political accountability: “The financial contributions of Nigerians abroad can be harnessed for political accountability. Diaspora engagement is a powerful tool for driving real change at home.”

Advocates on the ground echoed similar sentiments. Bobby Dia Lisa, President of Nigerians in the Diaspora New York State, called for actionable steps: “We must educate ourselves and demand pilot programs for diaspora voting. Systems for absentee ballots and biometric identifications already exist elsewhere — it’s time Nigeria adopts these best practices.”

Adding a broader perspective on the diaspora’s identity, Dr. Edward, United Nations Global Peace Ambassador, underscored the vastness and significance of the Nigerian diaspora: “The Nigerian diaspora is much bigger than what we think. Over 70% of African-Americans and Caribbeans who do DNA tests have Nigerian roots. We must organize, engage with governments, and hold leaders accountable.”

With the 2027 elections on the horizon, the Town Hall amplified demands that diaspora voices no longer be sidelined but rather integrated into Nigeria’s evolving democratic framework. The event underscored that diaspora voting is not merely a right but a strategic necessity for Nigeria’s inclusive national development.

The momentum gained from this dialogue aligns with ongoing legislative efforts to amend the constitution for diaspora voting, signalling a hopeful path forward for Nigerians abroad. As 2027 approaches, the Nigerian diaspora stands at a critical juncture — a moment to transform economic influence into political power.