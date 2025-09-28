Nigerian Army immortalises late COAS Ibrahim Attahiru with golf range dedication

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA—The Nigerian Army has immortalised the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, by naming a golf range at the TYB Golf Course in his honour.

The unveiling ceremony attracted top military chiefs, dignitaries, and members of the General Ibrahim Attahiru Foundation.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General O.O. Oluyede, represented by the Chief of Accounts and Budget (Army), Major General Adetokunbo Fayemiwo, said the initiative reflected the Army’s commitment to preserving the legacies of its fallen heroes.

He described the late Attahiru as “a distinguished officer and visionary leader whose sacrifices and service to the nation will continue to inspire generations of officers and soldiers.”

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Faruk Yahaya, who commissioned the facility, paid glowing tributes to his late predecessor, recalling his reforms, vision, and drive to build a professional, people-centered Army.

Secretary of the General Ibrahim Attahiru Foundation, Hon. Usman Shehu Bawa (ABG), described the initiative as “a symbolic effort to safeguard the ideals and values” that the late Army Chief stood for. He commended the Army’s leadership under General Oluyede, stressing that the gesture would preserve Attahiru’s legacy while fostering stronger military-civil relations.

Dignitaries at the event lauded the move, noting that immortalising leaders who paid the supreme price for the nation is crucial to inspiring younger generations and reinforcing the culture of sacrifice.

The dedication of the golf range adds to other initiatives by both the Army and the Ibrahim Attahiru Foundation to honour the memory of the late COAS, who died in a plane crash in 2021 while on active duty.