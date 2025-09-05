Nigeria to launch NigComSat-2A, 2B to boost digital connectivity

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal Government has announced plans to launch two new communication satellites, NigComSat-2A and NigComSat-2B, as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s digital transformation, national security, and economic growth.

The move, spearheaded by the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NigComSat Ltd), will replace NigComSat-1R, which has been operational since 2011 and is now expected to remain active until January 2028 following a lifespan extension.

Speaking at a one-day media training in Abuja, Engr. Tope Yosoof said the two High-Throughput Satellites (HTS) will deliver expanded coverage across West, Central, South, and parts of East Africa. With 77 transponders on multiple bands, the satellites will support broadband connectivity, national security, education, media, agriculture, offshore operations, and smart city applications.

Yosoof explained that the project will run on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with a Request for Proposal (RFP) already issued to attract global manufacturers and service providers.

Managing Director/CEO of NigComSat Ltd, Mrs. Jane Nkechi Egerton-Idehen, emphasized the role of the media in shaping public understanding of space technology and Nigeria’s digital ambitions.

“Our digital transformation depends not just on engineers and policymakers, but also on how the media tells our national tech stories,” she said.

President of the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters’ Association (NITRA), Blessing Olaifa, described the training as a “game-changer” and urged for greater budgetary support to enhance NigComSat’s media engagement.

With NigComSat-2A and 2B, Nigeria aims to reposition itself as a leading space-faring nation in Africa, while boosting ICT access, creating jobs, and driving inclusive growth.