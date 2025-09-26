Nigeria secures affordable HIV prevention at UNGA

By Sola Ogundipe

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), has announced a major breakthrough in HIV prevention following a landmark price reduction of the revolutionary drug, lenacapavir.

The announcement was made at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) 2025 Annual Meeting on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Under the new agreement, the cost of the twice-yearly HIV prevention injection has been slashed from $28,000 (₦41.9 million) to just $40 (₦60,000) per person per year. The development makes the medicine accessible to millions across Nigeria and more than 100 low- and middle-income countries. Lenacapavir has been shown to be up to 100 percent effective in preventing new HIV infections.

Delivering Nigeria’s statement at the event, the Director-General of NACA, Dr. Temitope Ilori, described the move as a turning point in the country’s fight against HIV.

“Today marks a milestone in our fight against HIV in Nigeria and globally. Through this landmark access agreement, we are unlocking affordable access to lenacapavir – a transformational prevention option that offers longer protection, greater convenience, and renewed hope to millions at risk,” Ilori said.

She added that the agreement ensures innovation is paired with equity. “This breakthrough does not remain a privilege for the few. It lays the foundation for broad, long-lasting impact for those who need it most,” she stressed.

The price reduction was made possible through a coalition of partners including UNITAID, the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), Wits RHI, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (DRL), and the Gates Foundation. The organisations have committed to accelerate the rollout of generic versions of lenacapavir, expected as early as 2027.

Nigeria’s role in the agreement has been hailed as a demonstration of leadership at the UNGA, reaffirming the country’s commitment to expand prevention, strengthen health systems, and fast-track the goal of ending HIV as a public health threat by 2030.

Currently, over two million Nigerians are living with HIV. While antiretroviral therapy (ART) is already provided free of charge at public health facilities, the introduction of lenacapavir is expected to open a new frontier in prevention, particularly for vulnerable populations.